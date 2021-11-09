Iron Ore Arrivals at Chinese Ports Up 0.85 million mt on Week

According to data tracked by SMM, 82 ships arrived at domestic main ports in November 1-7. Arrivals of cargoes are estimated to stand at 12.74 million mt, up 0.85 million mt from the previous week and down 1.59 million mt year on year.

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 (SMM) – According to data tracked by SMM, 82 ships arrived at domestic main ports in November 1-7. Arrivals of cargoes are estimated to stand at 12.74 million mt, up 0.85 million mt from the previous week and down 1.59 million mt year on year.

Shipments that departed Australian ports were estimated to decrease 0.28 million mt week on week to 19.3 million mt, up 3.96 million mt on the year. And that from Brazilian ports increased 1.21 million mt to 4.67 million mt on a weekly basis, down 1.88 million mt on the year. The total arrivals of imported ore added slightly from the prior week, and the combined shipments from Australia and Brazil also rose.

The Level II warning against heave air pollution was lifted due to the cold-air outbreak in north China. The blast furnaces in Tangshan resumed their production, and the output of liquid iron is expected to pick up in the short term, offering some support to ore prices.

Source: SMM