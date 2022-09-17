Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Iron Ore Exports from Port Hedland Up 5% During August

Iron Ore Exports from Port Hedland Up 5% During August

in Dry Bulk Market,Port News 17/09/2022

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.7 million tonnes (Mt) for August 2022.

This throughput was a five per cent increase compared to August 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 46.7Mt, of which 45.8Mt was iron ore exports. This was a five per cent increase to total throughput compared to August 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 207,000 tonnes, a decrease of nine per cent compared to August 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.9Mt, a six per cent increase from August 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 73,000 tonnes, a decrease of 32 per cent from August 2021.
Source: Pilbara Ports Authority

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software