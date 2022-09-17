Iron Ore Exports from Port Hedland Up 5% During August

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.7 million tonnes (Mt) for August 2022.

This throughput was a five per cent increase compared to August 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 46.7Mt, of which 45.8Mt was iron ore exports. This was a five per cent increase to total throughput compared to August 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 207,000 tonnes, a decrease of nine per cent compared to August 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.9Mt, a six per cent increase from August 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 73,000 tonnes, a decrease of 32 per cent from August 2021.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority