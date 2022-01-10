Iron Ore Exports Through Port Hedland Up By 9% During December

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 68.5 million tonnes (Mt) for December 2021.

This throughput was a six per cent increase compared to December 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 51.6Mt, of which 50.8Mt was iron ore exports. This was a nine per cent increase to total throughput compared to December 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 210,000 tonnes, an increase of 28 per cent compared to December 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 15.9Mt, a three per cent decrease from December 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 69,000 tonnes, a decrease of 18 per cent from December 2020.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority