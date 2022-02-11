Iron ore fundamentals appear at odds with Beijing’s lower price wish

China is once again trying to talk down the price of iron ore, with the state planner warning that market players “should not fabricate or publish any false price information.”

The problem for the authorities in Beijing is that iron ore prices seem perfectly capable of rallying on actual supply and demand fundamentals.

It’s not hard to see why Beijing wants to cool the price of the steel raw material, given the spot price of 62% iron ore for delivery to north China, as assessed by commodity price reporting agency Argus, is once again close to $150 a tonne, having gained some 68% since the 2021 low of $87, hit in mid-November.

While the close on Wednesday of $146.45 a tonne is still some way below the record high of $235.55 in May last year, it’s still at a level where China’s steel mills will be struggling for profitability and the costs of construction will be rising, putting pressure on both inflation and economic growth.

China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the State Administration for Market Regulation recently talked to iron ore price information providers, warning the firms to ensure accuracy of their releases, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The message is Beijing wants to increase market supervision and crack down on speculation, which it blames for driving prices higher.

However, while there may well be some dubious market commentary from small consultancies and pricing services within China, there is plenty of hard evidence that suggests that iron ore’s current rally is justified by fundamentals.

China, which buys almost 70% of global seaborne iron ore, has recorded strong imports in January, with Refinitiv estimating arrivals of 94.28 million tonnes, while commodity consultants Kpler are even more bullish, tipping imports of 108.41 million tonnes.

The vessel-tracking and port data doesn’t exactly align with official customs data given differences between when cargoes are assessed as having been cleared, but they are strongly correlated overtime.

January’s iron ore imports look set to have rebounded from December’s official 86.07 million tonnes, but will still be below the 2021 peak of 104.95 million in November.

Nonetheless, January’s imports are on track to be the second-strongest in at least five months, indicating that China’s steel mills and traders are keen to stock up.

Source: Reuters