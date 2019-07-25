Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September delivery gained 10 yuan (about 1.5 U.S. dollars) to close at 871.5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1.87 million lots, with a turnover of 146.4 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua