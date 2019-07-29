Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September delivery gained 4 yuan (about 58 U.S. cents) to close at 885 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of ten listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was about 1.66 million lots with a turnover of around 131.9 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua