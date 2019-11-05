Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January delivery gained 3.5 yuan (about 50 U.S. cents) to close at 622 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 9 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,848,668 lots, with a turnover of over 113.3 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

