Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January delivery gained 6.5 yuan (about 93 U.S. cents) to close at 607.5 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 10 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1.56 million lots, with a turnover of 93.8 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua