Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

in Commodity News 11/02/2020

Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2020 delivery gained 25.5 yuan (about 3.65 U.S. dollars) to close at 605.5 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,474,489 lots, with a turnover of 88.5 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software