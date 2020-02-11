Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2020 delivery gained 25.5 yuan (about 3.65 U.S. dollars) to close at 605.5 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,474,489 lots, with a turnover of 88.5 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua