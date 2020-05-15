Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2020 delivery gained 21.5 yuan (3.03 U.S. dollar) to close at 668 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,120,506 lots, with a turnover of 73.2 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

