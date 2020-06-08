Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2020 delivery gained 41 yuan (5.78 U.S. dollars) to close at 783 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,879,593 lots, with a turnover of 144.92 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua