Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2020 delivery gained 5 yuan (about 71 U.S. cents) to close at 746.5 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 10 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 839,690 lots, with a turnover of 61.92 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua