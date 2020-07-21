Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2020 delivery gained 22.5 yuan (3.22 U.S. dollars) to close at 841 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,117,309 lots, with a turnover of 91.17 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua