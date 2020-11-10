Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2021 delivery gained 13.5 yuan (about 2.05 U.S. dollars) to close at 825.5 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,597,272 lots, with a turnover of 130.52 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

