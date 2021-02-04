Iron ore futures close higher

Recent News

  

04/02/2021

Iron ore futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2021 delivery gained 49.5 yuan (about 7.66 U.S. dollars) to close at 991 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 432,878 lots, with a turnover of 41.34 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.
Source: Xinhua

