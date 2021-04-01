Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2021 delivery gained 26.5 yuan (about 4.04 U.S. dollars) to close at 975.5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 508,030 lots, with a turnover of 50.88 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua