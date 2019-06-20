Recent News

  
Iron ore futures close higher

20/06/2019

Iron ore futures closed higher on Thursday at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September delivery gained 31 yuan (about 4.51 U.S. dollars) to close at 831 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 3,959,586 lots with a turnover of 314.29 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.
Source: Xinhua

