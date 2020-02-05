Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2020 delivery dipped 9 yuan (about 1.3 U.S. dollars) to close at 578 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 713,186 lots, with a turnover of 41.6 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua