Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September delivery dipped 4.5 yuan (64 U.S. cents) to close at 759 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1,416,101 lots, with a turnover of 107.14 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua