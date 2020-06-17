Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September delivery dipped 9.5 yuan (1.34 U.S. dollars) to close at 766.5 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 1.34 million lots, with a turnover of 103.17 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

