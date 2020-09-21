Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2021 delivery dipped 23 yuan (about 3.4 U.S. dollars) to close at 776 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was about 1.74 million lots, with a turnover of 135.65 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua