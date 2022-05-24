Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery dipped 30.5 yuan (about 4.58 U.S. dollars) to close at 830.5 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 742,834 lots, with a turnover of almost 62.4 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

