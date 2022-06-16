Iron ore futures close lower

Recent News

  

Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery dipped 22 yuan (about 3.28 U.S. dollars) to close at 867.5 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 701,791 lots, with a turnover of almost 60.12 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018
Source: Xinhua

