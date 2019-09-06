Iron ore futures close lower

Recent News

  
Iron ore futures closed lower on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January delivery dipped 25.5 yuan (about 3.6 U.S. dollars) to close at 629 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 2.93 million lots, with a turnover of 188 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.
Source: Xinhua

