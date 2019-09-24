Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January delivery dipped 15.5 yuan (about 2.19 U.S. dollars) to close at 622.5 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 3,019,764 lots, with a turnover of 190.72 billion yuan.

As the world’s largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Source: Xinhua