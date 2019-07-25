Iron ore miners slammed as price falls and Vale restart bite

Big miners were slammed on Thursday as the price of iron ore fell and investors eyed a production ramp up from Brazilian giant Vale, the world’s biggest iron ore producer and a major rival to Australian miners.

Rio Tinto fell 4.2 per cent on the day to close at $96.29, pushing it below the $100 per share mark for the first time since early last month. It is now down more than 10 per cent since July 3.

A Brazil fire brigade said it was searching for about 200 people still unaccounted for after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.

BHP fell 1.8 per cent to close at $40.59 and Fortescue Metals Group fell 5.5 per cent to $8.25, even as it reported record quarterly shipments and said its average realised price for a tonne of iron ore was up almost 50 per cent in fiscal 2019.

The falls followed a tough night for dual-listed miners Rio Tinto and BHP whose London-listed shares slid 4.6 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

The negative sentiment came as the price for iron ore slid 2.4 per cent to $US114.97 ($164.769) a tonne at its Wednesday fix, according to Fastmarkets MB.

The price has now tumbled 8.6 per cent since peaking at $US125.77 a tonne on July 2 as analysts predict the market may have peaked, with Vale resuming production after a deadly dam disaster in Brazil in January killed more than 240 people. The disaster prompted a series of events that have cut tens of millions of tonnes from Vale’s annual iron ore production.

CBA commodity strategist Vivek Dhar said Vale had been granted approval for partial resumption of dry processing operations at its Vargem Grande Complex. This would add about five million tonnes of extra iron ore production in 2019, he said.

Rio Tinto, BHP and Anglo American were downgraded overnight to hold by London-based Liberum Capital.

“In particular, steel inventories at traders have been unseasonally restocking, iron ore port inventory declines have stalled (actually built last week), spot steel mill profitability in China has now fallen to break-even levels and supply from scrap steel and domestic iron ore appear to have accelerated,” Liberum said in a note.

Liberum said it was lowering its second-half forecast for the spot price of iron ore to $US100 a tonne from $US110 a tonne.

Fortescue production boost

The bearish sentiment overshadowed a strong production result from Fortescue, which sailed into the end of the financial year with a 22 per cent increase in the total amount of ore shipped in the June quarter.

The group reported record quarterly shipments of 46.6 million tonnes in the June quarter, compared to just 38.3 million tonnes reported in the March quarter.

Fortescue chief executive Elizabeth Gaines said the miner had recorded “an outstanding year”, pointing to record shipments in the June quarter, its lowest ever annual injury rate, a record processing performance and new iron ore products.

“Most importantly we’ve seen that change in product mix, and I think that’s really the key highlight of the processing performance for the year,” she told The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’re generating incredibly strong cash flows and that’s reflected in that net debt performance, which is the lowest level that we’ve seen since we reached full production capacity in FY14,” she said.

In fiscal 2018 Fortescue had three iron ore products, but in 2019 it had six including West Pilbara Fines. This has a higher iron content than Fortescue’s biggest selling iron ore products and therefore earns a higher price.

Fortescue will release its full year results on August 26 and Macquarie analysts are tipping a reported profit of almost $3 billion for the full year and another dividend of 30 cents per share.

Ms Gaines deflected questions about possible dividends at the August results, saying dividend decisions were a matter for the company’s board.

After recovering from the impact of Cyclone Veronica which disrupted iron ore production in March, Fortescue was under pressure to end fiscal 2019 with a bang, with the company’s share price having more than doubled since early 2019.

The cyclone disruption caused a one per cent decrease in shipments for Fortescue compared to the 2018 financial year, with the total shipments for this year of 167.7 million tonnes.

The miner predicted it would raise iron ore shipments in the 2020 financial year to between 170 million and 175 million tonnes.

