Iron ore price paints over less than glossy news from Rio and BHP

Operational problems, maintenance issues, weather affected hits to production and cost blow outs – they were all evident when our two largest miners, Rio Tinto and BHP, released their June quarter production reports. But the booming iron ore price can mask myriad sins, mistakes and bad luck.

There was the $US1 billion ($1.4 billion) in productivity losses which BHP confessed will hit its 2019 financial year which should also see $600 million in one-off losses due mainly to the long tail of provisioning for costs of the Samarco dam disaster, the cost of mine closures and redundancies.

For Rio there were many raised eyebrows when it divulged a $2.7 billion cost blowout in its giant Mongolian gold and copper mine, Oyu Tolgoi. And the disclosure of which is threatening to become the subject of a US-based shareholder class action.

All these issues were noted, some disappointment was expressed by analysts but no one could lose sight of the big picture – big iron ore producers are in price clover.

As Shaw and Partners summed up pretty neatly in its investors note on Rio, “FY19 will not be noted as RIO’s greatest operational year with internal and external issues impacting production/sales and future growth upside. None of the issues are insurmountable but all are a tad disappointing, especially Oyu Tolgoi delay/capex hike. How fortuitous then is the current iron ore price tailwind.”

At $US120 price levels for iron ore – which now appear more likely to hold for the remainder of the calendar year – it’s more of a tail cyclone.

Investors have already seen the share prices of Rio and BHP rise by 34 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, so far this calendar year on the back of supply shortages.

The trouble is that both companies, and Rio in particular, have needed to deal with their own iron ore supply disruptions in the first three months of the year, limiting their ability to capitalise on the robust prices.

BHP impressed the market with its iron ore production catch up in the June quarter but it wasn’t enough to avoid reporting its first yearly decline in iron ore exports this century.

Rio’s production result for the first six months of this year was even more disappointing – down 8 per cent compared with the same period in 2018.

However, it should be noted that the supply constraints from BHP, Rio and even Fortescue (which is yet to release its June quarter numbers) will have fed into the rising price.

BHP is looking to boost production numbers for iron ore in financial year 2020 but back in June Rio downgraded its guidance for the remainder of the calendar year.

Rio also pointed to an increase in unit costs and BHP steered investors to its costs coming in at the upper end of guidance.

Credit Suisse told clients that “the market appears to be looking beyond any operational/development hiccups RIO is facing (and there have been many of late). Good for now, but for how long?”

It is fair to say that the array of issues the two companies have faced recently would have received greater punishment had they not been drowned out by the rising price.

The blowout in Oyu Tolgoi costs and the potential disclosure issues would have resulted in an investor backlash.

The fact that BHP is not delivering productivity gains – but sustaining productivity losses – would normally have prompted shareholders to question management – even though some were unavoidable.

BHP said this week that “underlying improvements in productivity were largely offset by the impact of unplanned production outages of $US835 million during the first half, in addition to grade decline in copper and higher unit costs in coal. A negative movement of approximately $US1 billion is now expected to be recorded for the 2019 financial year.”

But you won’t hear shareholders complaining.

Instead these companies, which have successfully cut debt over the past five years and put their balance sheets in order, are in the perfect position to hand their robust cash flows back to shareholders.

