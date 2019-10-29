Iron ore slumps on China demand concerns, rising port stockpile

Iron ore futures in Dalian and Singapore fell on Tuesday on worries about demand for the steelmaking raw material in China, the world’s top steel producer and supplier, amid a weakening global economy.

Rising inventory of imported iron ore at Chinese ports, which scaled a six-month peak of 134.1 million tonnes last week, based on the latest data from SteelHome consultancy, added to the downward pressure.

Dalian Commodity Exchange’s most-traded iron ore contract, with January 2020 expiry, ended down 1.7% at 622 yuan ($88.14) a tonne, pulling back after touching its highest in nearly two weeks on Monday.

On the Singapore Exchange, January 2020 iron ore traded at as low as $78.70 a tonne, while the front-month December contract was down 0.5% at $81.32 in afternoon trade.

“Investors remained cautious amid subdued Chinese steel margins and construction demand,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Benchmark spot 62% iron ore for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62, which has been trading below $90 a tonne over the past two weeks, settled at $87.50 on Monday, rebounding from its weakest in nearly two months at $85.50 on Oct. 22, SteelHome data showed.

“An undersupplied (global) market remains the reality and this has seen prices holding up near $90 a tonne,” ANZ analysts said.

Although it reported higher iron ore output in the third quarter versus the April-June period, Brazilian miner Vale SA is still struggling to fully restore production lost after a tailings dam collapse in January and the dam shutdowns that followed for safety checks.

Vale is China’s main source of high-grade iron ore.

China’s iron ore imports rose for a third straight month in September to a 20-month high as shipments from big miners have somewhat stabilised.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China’s iron ore imports are showing no sign of slowing and are on track to exceed 100 million tonnes in October, according to Reuters columnist Clyde Russel, citing vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv.

* Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Yoshihisa Kitano said on Tuesday that the 0.3% year-on-year fall in global crude steel output in September, the first drop in 41 months, underlined a slowdown in the world economy.

* The most-traded construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2%, while hot-rolled steel coil, used in cars and home appliances, also gained 0.2%.

* Dalian coking coal was steady at 1,259 yuan a tonne, while Dalian coke slipped 0.7%.

* Shanghai stainless steel, made from nickel pig iron, trimmed gains to 0.5% as Shanghai and London nickel prices retreated.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)