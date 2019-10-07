Recent News

  
Iron ore trains dislodged in BHP dumper bingle at Port Hedland

BHP is investigating an incident at Port Hedland on Saturday in which four carriages on one of its iron ore trains were dislodged during car dumping operations.

A spokeswoman said the car dumper was damaged in the incident but the company expected it to be operational again in the coming days.

No-one was injured in the incident and BHP said it would continue to meet its contractual obligations to customers with no impact to production expected.

Car dumping involves the mechanical rotation of ore carriages to unload their payload.

Source: The West Australian

