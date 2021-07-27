IRS expanding its Middle East Operations

NTLREG expanding its Middle East Operations

The International Register of Shipping (INTLREG) is expanding its extensive regional coverage in the Middle East by providing services now in Kuwait after being officially recognized as a classification society by the oil producing GCC country.

This new approval re-enforces INTLREG as being among the leading maritime service providers operating in this region with approvals in two other GCC countries and survey/audit stations properly established to provide service to its clients.

INTLREG is one of the maritime industry’s leading global ship classification societies and is authorised by 33 flags across the globe. It is supported by a network of 98 locations providing related classification and marine services. INTLREG is ideally placed to offer ship owners and operators in the Middle East classification, statutory sand verification services designed to ensure their operations run smoothly and without compromise.

Robert Padilla, CEO of the International Register of Shipping, believes they are ideally placed to support ship owners operating in the Middle East.

“This is an important step for INTLREG and a real opportunity for ship owners in the Middle East to benefit from our comprehensive services covering classification services, maritime auditing, training services, along with advisory support relating to both newbuild and existing vessels. We have been working in this important maritime sector for nearly 30 years and we understand the needs of ship owners and operators. Our services have been honed to provide them with the core services they need to remain in operation and on the right side of the regulatory bodies.

“During the past three decades we have worked closely with ship owners across the globe and this recognition by Kuwait is a testament to our continuing development. Establishing a surveyor and official representative in Kuwait re-enforces HOW we are able to support our clients locally.

“The waters of the Middle East remain a strategic location for marine related development and we are committed to be a part of its continued growth. What we offer ship owners is a significant partnership that enhances their operations and takes away the bureaucracy often associated with regulatory compliance but not compromising on quality.

“As an established classification society we are experienced, knowledgeable and highly responsive to the needs of ship owners. Our intention is to support ship owners in Kuwait and across the region with services without compromise and delays.”

Source: International Register of Shipping (IRS)