Irving Oil offers low-sulphur fuels on both sides of the Atlantic

As the marine fuel industry prepares for the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to implement new low-sulphur standards beginning in 2020, Irving Oil is ready with offerings at our operations on both sides of the Atlantic.

Starting next year, IMO will limit sulphur to 0.5 per cent in all Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO), the most common kind of marine fuel, known as bunker fuel.

In Ireland, our Irving Oil Whitegate Refinery produces this lower-sulphur fuel, also called Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), in addition to our Marine Gas Oil (MGO) offer. In Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, we offer IMO-compliant fuels through our expanded bunker operations featuring three delivery options that include barge, ex-pipe, and truck delivery.

Servicing the marine industry for more than 50 years, Irving Oil is committed to providing reliable supply and quality products from a diverse network to meet customers’ needs.

Source: Irving Oil