Is Another Oil Price Spike Likely?

The crash in oil prices and collapse in drilling (especially in the U.S. shale sector) has caused many observers to warn that insufficient investment will lead to another supply shortfall and price spike. This is certainly possible but fears that insufficient upstream investment will lead to another price spike in the next few years are probably overblown. There are three factors raising concern: that shale oil has historically not been profitable and so will not attract capital in the future, that the oil price collapse will leave oil companies with a huge debt overhang, and that the upstream sector more generally tends to be subject to cycles of over- and under-investment, and the latter is now with us.

The reality is that investment trends are poor predictors of supply and price. Years ago I noted that drilling activity in the North Sea had been declining from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, but production had increased. Perhaps, I hypothesized tongue in check, if drilling fell to zero, production would become infinite.

The biggest problem is that upstream investments yield highly variable results by region: a dollar spent in the Middle Eastern oil fields can bring five to ten times as much oil on-line as in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. In a completely free market, companies would shift the great bulk of their investment to the Middle East, which would expand flat out until costs rose to equal those in other areas. Needless to say, the political ramifications would mean that neither exporters nor importers would find this acceptable.

Fears that investment will be insufficient are long-standing, with the IEA frequently expressing the concern that future supply will not meet demand. (The fears long pre-date the IEA.) But as banker Irene King once said, there’s plenty of money available, you only need attractive investment prospects to get it.

The early shale boom would seem to belie that, as many poured money into small companies seeking to snap out leases before others could get them. Party because shale fracking was so new, it was hard to make reliable estimates of the economics and irrational exuberance often held sway. That is certainly less true now, and drillers will be able to get money—if the oil price justifies the investment.

Decades ago, a couple of M.I.T. researchers did a survey of the oil industry to find out what factors attracted investment, and the surprise answer was ‘oil resources.’ If oil was found in an area, money would pour in. This explains, in part, why countries with high political risk like Iraq have been able to find companies that would invest, even after a nationalization of foreign assets.

Which reminds me of a joke that my mentor, Morry Adelman told. A wildcatter dies and appears at the Pearly Gates where Saint Peter informs him, sadly, that the heavenly quota for wildcatters has already been filled. The wildcatter thinks for a minute, then says, “Let me into Heaven for an hour, and I’ll make space.” Saint Peter agrees, the wildcatter enters and returns an hour later, then stands patiently off to the side. In a little while, a wildcatter appears from inside Heaven and leaves somewhat furtively, shortly followed by another, then eventually a flood of drillers. Saint Peter was amazed, and asked how the wildcatter how he accomplished it. “Simple,” said the wildcatter, “I just spread a rumor that oil had been found in Hell. That’s all it took.” Saint Peter shrugged and told the wildcatter he could enter, which he did so proudly. However, the next day, Saint Peter looked up to see the original wildcatter slinking out of the gates of heaven. “Where are you going?” he asked. “You know,” replied the wildcatter, “there may just be some truth to that rumor.”

The point is that the oil resource is enormous, and much of it can be produced profitably at $50. The industry (and its bankers) will not shy away from putting money into shale, the Middle East, or even Venezuela, if the governments are welcoming. Prices could always spike, but the current situation is rather like 1986, when pundits warned that prices were too low to support upstream investment—and they stayed that way for a decade and a half.

Source: Forbes