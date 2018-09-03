Is NAFTA a “Good Deal” for Tanker Owners as Well?

The trade war is a new reality with which the shipping industry will just have to live with as it seems. However it can also create opportunities, or not, depending on the shipping segment. In its latest weekly report, the London-based shipbroker Gibson attempts to gauge the effects of the recent NAFTA “good deal” on the tanker market as well.

According to Gibson, “trading to and from the United States has been fairly challenging all year, with the market showing some of the worst returns available to product tanker owners. Gasoline imports into the US Atlantic Coast have been effectively flat since 2015, offering no real support to the product tanker market. However, exports of gasoline, jet and diesel have shown some growth this year, up by 145,000 b/d vs. the same period of 2017. In part, this has been facilitated by higher refining runs, which have been particularly strong of late, averaging at 97.3% over the past four weeks, with output of gasoline, diesel and jet up 280,000 b/d year on year. Gasoline consumption growth in the US is also slowing as higher prices dent consumer demand. Recently the EIA signalled that gasoline consumption would be flat year on year, which could be supportive for gasoline exports, primarily from the US Gulf. However, the agency predicts that diesel and jet demand will rise by 200,000 b/d this year, which could have implications for export volumes, particularly as winter approaches. Distillate stocks have been building in recent months but are the lowest for this time of year since 2014. In short, lower stocks and higher demand could see the domestic market compete with exports”, said Gibson.

The shipbroker added that “export demand will of course remain but demand patterns may evolve, and Trump’s new Mexican friends could prove a threat to petroleum product exports. Both Mexico and Brazil have been working hard to raise refinery utilisation to reduce import demand. Initially, these efforts seemed to be working, with Mexican refinery output reaching a nine month high in April. However, since then, various outages and operational setbacks have seen utilisation fall in July to a nine month low. So far 2018 has seen Mexican refinery runs down by 125,000 b/d compared to 2017, despite the efforts made to boost domestic fuel production. At the time of writing, some reports have emerged of further operational issues at the 330,000 b/d Salina Cruz facility. Such frequent disruptions have allowed US refiners to increase exports to Mexico over the first five months by a substantial 249,000 b/d”.

Gibson said that “the Brazilians have also made a concerted effort to reduce import reliance; however, oil products production fell to 1.679 million b/d in Q1. And whilst more recent data is not yet available, the outage at the 415,000 b/d Replan refinery has created another setback. Despite lower runs, exports from the US to Brazil fell by 27,000 b/d between January and May. However, if the outage at Replan persists, this trend could soon reverse. In short, the US will remain a significant exporter of refined products and a notable importer of gasoline into the Atlantic Coast. In terms of product tanker demand, higher refining runs in Latin America remain a threat, whilst in the short term lower distillate stocks ahead of winter and pending maintenance could impact export volumes. However, by 2020 the US will be well positioned to supply compliant fuels to the world, which could open up new trading opportunities for product tankers in the region”

Meanwhile, in the crude tanker market this week, in the Middle East “reasonable VLCC activity through the week but never enough to challenge ongoing thick availability, preventing Owners from being able to force the market, and for the most part they had to fight a defensive action to protect the previous rate-range. Another solid week of action will be needed to make any material change. Suezmaxes pushed up a little to the East as Owners showed increasing preference for West runs, or just to ballast away from the area. 130,000mt by ws 80 East and to ws 27.5 to the West as it stands, and will probably continue to stand next week. Aframaxes slipped, as expected, to 80,000mt by ws 115 to Singapore, and could slip further if demand remains so modest over the coming week”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide