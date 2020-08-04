Recent News

  

Isaias weakens into a tropical storm: U.S. NHC

04/08/2020

Isaias weakened into a tropical storm over eastern North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Isaias, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), is located about 35 miles (55 km) west southwest of Greenville, North Carolina, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Although Isaias is now a tropical storm it could still bring “strong winds, heavy rainfall, and the threat of tornadoes beginning to spread into southeastern Virginia,” the NHC added.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

