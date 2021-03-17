Island Oil Appoints Adonis Violaris As Chief Marketing Officer

Island Oil Holdings, a group of companies whose main commercial activities revolve around the supply and trading of marine bunker and lubricants, today announced the appointment of Adonis Violaris to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer, effective March 16, 2021. Adonis has more than 27 years of related work experience in the fields of Marketing, Public Relations and Corporate Communications with well-known ship owning and ship management companies. “We are very excited to have Adonis joining the Island Oil family at this critical juncture in the company’s future”, stated Chrysostomos Papavassiliou, Managing Director of Island Oil Holdings.

“In the year ahead, we will rely on Adonis’s strong marketing expertise to develop our market position and strong customer engagement world-wide and uphold our reputation as a reliable marine bunker, lubricant supplier and trader. He will play a key role in steering Island Oil towards its goal of controlled and sustainable growth.” “I am thrilled to be joining Island Oil at this watershed moment for the shipping industry” said Adonis Violaris. “This market is dynamic and has never been more relevant to the whole world as Shipping transports 90% of all goods to our homes. The pandemic brought serious challenges that we are still faced with, but as the economy recovers, so does shipping.”

Founded in 1992, the company primarily dealt with the marine bunker, lubricant supply and trading. Island Oil was quickly embraced by the industry and was entrusted by blue chip clients from local and international shipping markets, building a strong reputation as a reliable partner-supplier. Headquartered in Limassol, Island Oil Ltd is the flagship of a group of companies mainly active in the marine and domestic fuels sector. The company has physical supply stations in Cyprus, Romania and Israel, shareholding in a fuel depot in Ukraine and additional offices in Piraeus, Singapore, United Kingdom, Constanta, Haifa, and Odessa. Island Oil Ltd is a major recognised player in the global bunker market. This has been achieved through a client-oriented approach, strong financial management, controlled growth and a highly skilled and trained team of professionals. Vessels utilised for bunkering and/or cargo transportation are managed in-house by Petronav Ship Management Limited which is a fully owned subsidiary of the Island Oil Holdings group.

Source: Island Oil Holdings