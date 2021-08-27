Isle of Man: Cargo ship runs aground near Cranstal

A cargo ship has run aground in the north of the Isle of Man, the island’s coastguard has said.

The CEG Orbit was travelling from Liverpool to Belfast before it became stuck near Cranstal, trapping the crew onboard because of coronavirus restrictions.

Efforts by the Laxey Towing Company to move the 210ft (64m) vessel off the beach earlier were unsuccessful.

A second attempt will be made at high water on Friday.

A tug from Liverpool has been called in to help the marine salvage company pull the vessel free of the shore.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Coastguard said it was a “difficult situation”, as the CEG Orbit had first run aground during high water.

Sections of the beach have reopened to the public but will be closed again when there is a second attempt to move the vessel.

A number of Manx people have gone to take photographs of the beached cargo ship, which was built in 1989.

It is sailing under a Latvian flag and has a carrying capacity of 1,260 tonnes.

The crew of the CEG Orbit are unable to leave the vessel due to the Isle of Man’s coronavirus entry requirements.

