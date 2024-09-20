Isle of Man Ship Registry marks 40th anniversary with celebratory London event while promising to promote decarbonisation and pioneer seafarers’ welfare

The Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR) has marked its 40th anniversary with an event in London as the Douglas based registry seeks to cement its position as one of the world’s most progressive flag states.

The celebrations, which were attended by a host of key figures across the maritime industry, took place at the historic Trinity House as a way to thank the IOMSR’s clients and partners and present its vision for the future.

IOMSR director Cameron Mitchell said of the event, which took place on September 12 and was sponsored by Cains, MHG Insurance and Appleby: ”This year represents a significant milestone for the registry. As we look back on 40 years of success, we were keen to express our sincere gratitude to our dedicated team, valued clients and the wider maritime community. They have all played an instrumental role in our remarkable journey and their trust, loyalty and collaboration have been key to our achievements.

“Since our inception in 1984, the IOMSR has grown into one of the world’s leading maritime registries, consistently recognised for our high standards of safety, innovation and commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Mr Mitchell went on to explain how vital it is that the registry continues to lead by example as a Category 1 member of the Red Ensign Group, representing more than a third of tonnage under the Red Ensign and being synonymous with the highest standards of safety, engineering and navigation in the global maritime industry.

He added: “Over the past four decades, the IOMSR has evolved to meet the changing needs of the global shipping industry. Today, we are known for offering unparalleled service, a reputation for regulatory excellence and a proactive approach to the latest maritime challenges. They crucially include seafarers’ welfare, decarbonisation and digitalisation, which are all key pillars of future industry growth.

“First and foremost, we need to care for our seafarer’s mental health, safety and well-being by implementing robust EDI frameworks. We are also proud to have launched our seafarer welfare app, which ensures seafarer and vessel safety.

“Additionally, successfully meeting IMO 2050 GHG targets will require greater data transparency and collaboration across maritime. Flag states are required to take positive actions, such as by having the forethought to offer reduced registration fees for those ships deploying green technology and using alternative fuels.”

Guests on the night included senior figures from organisations including Maritime UK, WISTA UK, the Isle of Man’s Department for Enterprise, the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network, Nautilus International and BP.

Speaking at the event, Diane Kelsey MLC, who holds the role of Political Member for Business Isle of Man under the Department for Enterprise, said: “We are leaders in promoting sustainable practices in the maritime industry. I would like to thank the dedicated team at IOMSR for making this ethos of continuous adaptation at the heart of everything they do and for consistently positioning the island as a quality flag of choice, leading the way in sustainable and efficient maritime practices.

“As we look to the future, the IOMSR remains committed to upholding these values for the next 40 years and continuing to serve the global maritime community with distinction, while leading the way to create a green and more efficient maritime industry. We look forward to the next 40 years of delivering excellence together.”

Mr Mitchell supported this sentiment and went on to highlight that, while the past 40 years have seen huge developments across the Isle of Man’s maritime industry, the IOMSR must now firmly set its sights on future success.

He said: “The past 40 years has seen the IOMSR diversify and grow. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community who make up the island’s maritime sector. We are excited to continue building on this legacy, driving innovation and maintaining our position as a world-class registry in the years to come. Here’s to the next 40 years and beyond.”

The IOMSR is one of the world’s leading flag states and is ranked 18 in the world by Clarkson’s with 313 ships and around 12M GT under its flag. The registry has held top spot on the Paris MoU Port State Control whitelist and is on the whitelist in the Tokyo MoU rankings. The registry is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown dependency.

Source: Isle of Man Ship Registry