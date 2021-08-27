ISO sees global sugar deficit of 3.8 mln T in 2021/22

The International Sugar Organization (ISO) on Friday forecast a global sugar deficit of 3.8 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season.

That is up from an ISO forecast in May for a 2.6 million tonne deficit and wider than the median forecast in a Reuters poll issued last week of 2.0 million tonnes. SUG/POLL

The inter-governmental body in a quarterly market outlook saw production rising a marginal 0.2% to 170.6 million tonnes in the upcoming season, which begins in October, while consumption was expected to increase by 1.6% to 174.5 million.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)