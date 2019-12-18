Israel approves final permits to allow first gas exports to Egypt

Gas supplies by pipeline from Israel to Egypt are on course to begin by the end of 2019 after Israeli energy minister Yuval Steinitz on Monday signed the final permits to allow for first exports.

Gas will be piped via the currently idled EMG pipeline from the major Leviathan and Tamar fields offshore Israel — both operated by US producer Noble Energy — to Egypt.

Tamar started producing in 2013 — serving the Israeli domestic market — while Leviathan is due to begin output before the end of 2019.

“I have just signed a permit to export gas from Israel to Egypt,” Steinitz said in a statement, adding it would make Israel an energy exporter for the first time.

“The export of gas to Egypt from the Leviathan and Tamar reservoirs is the most significant economic cooperation between Israel and Egypt since the peace treaty was signed between the two countries [in 1979],” Steinitz said.

“This is an historic milestone for Israel. The natural gas revolution makes us an energy superpower, providing huge revenue for the state.”

DOLPHINUS DEAL

In October, Noble and its partners in Tamar and Leviathan agreed to expand and extend their gas supply agreement with Egypt-based gas supply company Dolphinus Holdings.

Noble and its partners first signed a supply deal with Dolphinus in February 2018 for the supply of a total of 64 Bcm of gas from the two fields to Egypt over a 10-year period.

The gas to be delivered to Dolphinus was expected to be used mostly for supplying large industrial and commercial customers.

The contracts have now been extended to 15 years and total volumes contracted raised to 85 Bcm, with Leviathan gas making up more of the share of the supply mix between the two fields.

“The exportable permit is for a maximum quantity of 60 Bcm from Leviathan and 25 Bcm from Tamar for a period of 15 years,” the Israeli energy ministry said.

The supplies have also been re-characterized as “firm” rather than “interruptible”, meaning the buyer is committed to taking a guaranteed volume under take-or-pay arrangements.

The EMG pipeline has been engineered to allow reverse flows in the Israel-to-Egypt direction.

The line started operations in 2008 to flow Egyptian gas to Israel and ran until 2012 when operations were halted as Cairo’s gas production began to decline after the Arab Spring the previous year.

The EMG pipeline has a design capacity of 7 Bcm/year -? 19 million cu m/d.

EGYPTIAN HUB

Egypt was a fairly stable exporter of both LNG and pipeline gas until the Arab Spring, after which its domestic gas production slipped due to a lack of new investment.

It began importing LNG in April 2015 to fill the growing supply/demand gap, though with the rapid production increase at Eni’s Zohr field, the country has become an exporter again and at the end of 2018 halted LNG imports.

Egypt is now positioning itself as a future hub for LNG exports, and surplus Israeli gas production could be supplied to the country’s two LNG plants at Idku and Damietta for export to global markets.

Source: Platts