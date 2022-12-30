Israel introduces lower in-port fuel sulphur limits

Vessels calling at Israeli ports will need to burn marine fuels with a 0.10% maximum sulphur content under new regulations taking effect in February 2023.

Although the Mediterranean Sea Emission Control Area for Sulphur Oxides and particulate matter was recently adopted at MEPC 79, it will not take effect until 2025. The State of Israel, in enacting the new regulations, will put in place measures similar to the EU directive for ships at berth.

Accordingly, the limit for sulphur in fuel oil used on board ships whilst in all Israeli ports and/or designated anchorage areas should be not more than 0.10% mass by mass (m/m).

The new rules will enter force on 23 February 2023.

