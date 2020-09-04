Israeli port privatisation underway

The next milestone of the Israeli Port Reform Programme has begun with the privatisation for a major port now underway.

Israel’s Government Companies Authority (GCA) is proceeding with the first step of the privatisation and sale of 100% of the shares of government cooperation, the Haifa Port Company (HPC), according to the Israel Ports Development & Assets Company Ltd. (IPC). The HPC is responsible for the handling of most of the cargo moving through Haifa Port.

The process kicked off with the announcement on 21 July of the sale and publication of the sale process on GCA’s website.

The national port reform programme began in 2004 with the breakup of the Israel Ports Authority and gradual transformation of the Israeli port sector into the landlord model.

Reinvestment plan

The first 1bn NIS of proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in the company, with proceeds beyond that sum going to the State.

Additional investment funds are also available to cover certain company development costs from other sources.

During 2019, the HPC handled 1.4m TEU and a total of 15.7m tons of cargo (containerized, breakbulk and bulk). HPC boasts 5,000m of quay length with water depth alongside of up to 16.2m.

Technology investments at its facilities include a modern, paperless gate and advanced operating systems.

The company holds an operational license through 2054 and usage rights to over 166 Ha of land.

Some of the port company’s underutilised land is slated for waterfront recreational and commercial development.

IPC is responsible for the development of Israel’s three commercial seaports in Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat.

