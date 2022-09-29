ISSA pledges support for greener ship supply chain on World Maritime Day

On World Maritime Day, with its focus this year on ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping’, the International Shipsuppliers & Services Association (ISSA) pledges to support maritime’s drive towards meeting its decarbonisation goals and protecting the blue environment.

ISSA, which represents ship suppliers across the globe, has placed a key focus on encouraging sustainability in the ship supply chain. The association’s member companies meet regularly to share best practices and discuss technological advancements. Ship suppliers around the world are working with their shipping clients throughout a variety of sectors to identify sustainable ship supply products and solutions to meet maritime requirements in a greener, cleaner way.

ISSA, which has Non-Governmental Organisation status with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), has recently launched the ‘Green ISSA initiative’. As part of its drive towards more sustainable ship supply, the association has updated its ISSA Quality Standard to take into account the key requirements of:

• ISO 9001:2015 covering the Quality Management System

• ISO 14001-2015 covering Environmental Aspects

• ISO 45001 covering Occupational Health and Safety Management

• ISO 22000-2005 covering the Food Supply Industry.

• In addition the ISM Code and ISPS Code have been taken into account.

ISSA President Saeed Al Malik (pictured) commented: ““New technologies are the pathway towards achieving the shipping industry’s commitment to meeting the IMO’s 2030 decarbonisation target and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. ISSA members are working together with industry partners to identify digital and high-tech sustainable solutions to help us address our environmental challenges and to develop a greener ship supply chain.”

Source: ISSA