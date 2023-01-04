ISWAN welcomes Karin Orsel as new Chair

Shipping CEO and diversity and inclusivity advocate Karin Orsel has been announced as the new Chair of international maritime charity the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN).

A trustee of ISWAN for seven years, Karin has shared her first-hand knowledge of the shipping industry as founder and CEO of MF Shipping Group along with a passion for seafarers’ welfare. Karin is a strong advocate for the advancement of the maritime industry, diversity and inclusivity, and developing mental health awareness is high on her agenda.

Karin brings a wealth of experience to her new role as ISWAN’s Chair, currently serving as Vice Chair of the European Community Shipowners Association, Board Member of the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners, Board Member of the International Chamber of Shipping, Member of the Executive Committee of INTERTANKO, Board Member of BIMCO and Ambassador for WISTA International.

Karin takes over the role of ISWAN’s Chair from Andy Winbow, former Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Maritime Safety Division at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Fellow of the Nautical Institute and Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and Master Mariner. Andy has served as ISWAN’s Chair for three years and as a trustee of ISWAN for seven years, leading the board through major events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine. Andy will remain a trustee of ISWAN.

ISWAN’s Chief Executive Simon Grainge said: ‘I want to thank Andy for his tremendous contribution to ISWAN’s work throughout a challenging few years. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside him and benefit from his wisdom and knowledge of the industry. I’m delighted that Karin is taking over; her wealth of knowledge and dedication to seafarers’ welfare will be invaluable in the years ahead.’

Karin Orsel said: ‘I am very pleased with the trust placed in me and proud to serve as chairman within ISWAN. With all the challenges facing the world now and in the years to come, it is essential to have a common focus on the welfare of seafarers. There is a shared responsibility in creating a safe and enjoyable work culture for all. A culture founded on trust and respect. That is why I am happy to contribute.’

Source: ISWAN