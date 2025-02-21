Recent News

  

Italian, Greek Authorities Investigating Incidents With Two Greek Tankers – Ship Operator

Italian and Greek authorities are investigating two separate incidents involving tankers that were damaged in January and February, the vessels’ Athens-based operator Thenamaris said.

Thenamaris said on Wednesday the Seajewel tanker had suspended routine cargo operations on February 15 and that there had been “no harm to the environment as a result of the incident”.

Italian prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation over an explosion over the weekend that damaged the Seajewel, which was anchored off the coast of northern Italy, the chief prosecutor of the city of Genoa said on Thursday.

Thenamaris said on Thursday separately that Greek authorities were investigating what happened with the Seacharm, in an incident which took place in January.

“The vessel (Seacharm) is currently undertaking normal operations,” Thenamaris said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

