Italian Industrial-Production Growth Accelerated in January

10/03/2021

Italy’s industrial production grew in January for the second consecutive month, according to data released Tuesday by the country’s statistics office, Istat.

The industrial production index increased by 1% in seasonally-adjusted terms from the prior month, compared with an upwardly revised 0.2% monthly rise registered in December. The reading matched expectations of economists polled by FactSet.

On an annual basis, Italy’s total industrial production fell by 2.4% in January in calendar-adjusted terms.
