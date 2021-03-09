Italian Industrial-Production Growth Accelerated in January

Italy’s industrial production grew in January for the second consecutive month, according to data released Tuesday by the country’s statistics office, Istat.

The industrial production index increased by 1% in seasonally-adjusted terms from the prior month, compared with an upwardly revised 0.2% monthly rise registered in December. The reading matched expectations of economists polled by FactSet.

On an annual basis, Italy’s total industrial production fell by 2.4% in January in calendar-adjusted terms.

