Italian Retail Sales Increased in December

Italian retail sales rose in December after a sharp decline the previous month, data from the country’s statistics agency Istat showed Friday.

The retail-trade index increased by 2.5% in December, recovering from a revised 7.3% plunge in November.

Italian retail sales in December were 3.1% below the levels registered a year earlier, the data showed.

For 2020 overall, retail sales registered a decline of 5.4%. The nonfood sector had heavy losses due to store closures because of the pandemic, while the food sector scored a positive result, Istat said.

