Italian terminal bid rejected

Cagliari historic port There is still no management in place for the Cagliari container terminal at the Port of Cagliari, which also accommodates ro-ro, passenger and cruise business. Photo: Port System Authority of the Sardinian Sea

A bid to run an Italian container terminal has been rejected “for the failure to satisfy most of the fundamental requirements” of the tender.

The proposal to run the Cagliari container terminal by UK-based company PIFIM, supported by Port of Amsterdam International, has been turned down, said the Port System Authority of the Sardinian Sea. The tender was issued last year.

Massimo Deiana, president of the port authority, said: “Without prejudice to the physiological prudence and due confidentiality required in these circumstances, I do not hide the fact that we expected a different and certainly more positive ending for the international call aimed at stimulating proposals for the future relaunch of the Porto Canale and transshipment.”

From 9 December the company may, if still interested, present adequate counter arguments. Other parties interested in running the terminal will also be able to make offers.

The facility at the Port of Cagliari , divided into the historic port and the canal port, was operated by Cagliari International Container Terminal (CICT), part of Contship Italia.

Source: Port Strategy