Italian Volatility, Weak Earnings Trip Up European Stocks

European stocks stalled Friday after three sessions of gains, weighed down by renewed volatility in Italian markets and a handful of lackluster earnings reports.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.2% midday, while Asian markets registered small gains. S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% led by a 4% rise for toy maker Mattel in premarket trading.

Italian stocks and bonds remained under pressure Friday after 5 Star Movement and the League, two antiestablishment parties seeking to form a governing coalition, agreed on a common government program to slash taxes and boost welfare spending. Pension reforms introduced in 2011 widely credited with helping keep Italy’s finances on a sustainable path will be scrapped or severely diluted.

For markets, “the best case is inertia and the worst case is passing measures that will have a huge impact on Italian debt,” said Olivier Marciot, a multiasset portfolio manager at Unigestion.

Uncertainty in Italy is likely to keep the euro under pressure and potentially encourage the European Central Bank to exercise more caution in normalizing monetary policy, said Mr. Marciot.

The benchmark FTSE MIB index fell 0.9% on Friday, putting it on track to end the week down 2.4%. Yields on Italian 10-year bonds rose to 2.189% on Friday from around 1.888% at the end of last week, driving the spread against German bunds up to 1.53 percentage points. Yields move inversely to prices.

The euro edged down 0.1% to $1.1880 from its lowest afternoon level against the dollar this year.

Major stock benchmarks in Europe and Japan have risen this week despite losses in U.S. stocks, as a stronger dollar has helped support shares of global multinationals translating revenues into weaker local currencies. The Stoxx Europe 600 is on track to end the week 0.8% higher and the Nikkei rose by the same amount.

The wider WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 others, was last up 0.1% from its highest afternoon level of the year.

Earnings reports drove some of the biggest moves in European trading on Friday. Shares of AstraZeneca fell 2.1% after the Anglo-Swedish drug company reported a weaker-than-expected fall in first-quarter profit and shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont fell 5.2% after the Cartier owner’s earnings missed expectations.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.3% and Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.4% as recent oil price grains drove shares of energy companies higher in Asia. U.S. crude futures were last up 0.2% at $71.64, marking a gain of 19% this year.

For wider stock markets, “We can probably cope with numbers in 70s and not worry too much, either in terms of squeezing shale producers if it goes lower…or driving higher inflation and causing a drop in demand for consumer products [if it rises slightly],” said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at investment firm QMA.

“We think inflation will probably rise modestly, maybe even a little above the Fed’s target, but don’t think it will be enough to change the Fed’s current course or cause a major problem for stock prices,” he said.

Rising commodity prices have also played a part in sending bond yields higher in recent weeks. Yields on 10-year Treasurys were little changed Friday at 3.101% from 3.109% late Thursday in New York, their highest since July 2011.

Source: Dow Jones