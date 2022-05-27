Italy aims to unblock grain exports at Black Sea ports
Italy aims to free grain exports blocked in Black Sea ports, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters on Thursday following a phone call he held with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The first initiative one could begin to explore is to see whether a cooperation between Russia and Ukraine to unblock Black Sea ports could be built,” Draghi said.
Draghi said he would soon talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on this issue.
Source: Reuters