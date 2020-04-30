Italy Enters Recession After Historic GDP Plunge

Italy’s economy entered a recession, as the country’s gross domestic product shrank for the second consecutive quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic and the strict lockdown that started on March 9.

The eurozone’s third-biggest economy declined 4.7% during the first quarter, following a 0.3% contraction in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Italian statistics agency Istat said Thursday in a first estimate for the period. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecasts a 5.0% contraction.

This contraction is much larger than the rate of decline seen in the first quarter of 2009, when the economy contracted 2.8% as the financial crisis hit.

The Italian economy shrank 4.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, Istat said, less than the 5.2% contraction forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Istat warned that the survey process encountered “some difficulties” caused by the health emergency, particularly in data collection.

Italy also released its March employment figures on Thursday, showing the unemployment rate surprisingly fell in March as job seekers stopped looking for jobs in a month when the government enforced the lockdown.

The Italian unemployment rate stood at 8.4% in March from a downwardly revised 9.3% reading in February, data from Istat showed. This is the lowest rate in the last nine years.

The Italian release follows the publication of the first estimate of GDP in France, which posted a historic contraction of 5.8% and entered a recession, as well as Spain, where the economy plunged a record 5.2%.

